Feb 21 Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc said on Friday that costs of expanding its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan potash mine have escalated 25 percent from the original estimate, after cold and windy weather hampered construction.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company plans to complete the project by the end of 2014, boosting potash capacity by 60 percent to as much as 3.2 million tonnes of the crop nutrient. The Vanscoy project is now expected to cost nearly $1.9 billion.