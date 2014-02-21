By Rod Nickel
Feb 21 Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc
said on Friday the cost of expanding its Vanscoy,
Saskatchewan potash mine had jumped 25 percent from the original
estimate, after cold and windy weather hampered construction.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company plans to complete the
project by the end of 2014, boosting potash capacity by 60
percent to as much as 3.2 million tonnes of the crop nutrient.
The Vanscoy project, which is about 65 percent completed, is
now expected to cost nearly $1.9 billion.
"The weather has not only been cold, we've lost several days
due to wind," Ron Wilkinson, Agrium's senior vice-president said
on a conference call with analysts. "Productivity has been
extremely poor."
Shares of Agrium climbed more than 2 percent in Toronto and
New York trading.
The company reported a steep drop in quarterly profit on
Thursday that was in line with expectations, and said global
nitrogen and phosphate markets had firmed early this year.
Grain prices slipped last year, dragging down fertilizer
prices. Global potash prices were further weakened after
Russia's Uralkali OAO broke away from its joint
trading venture with Belaruskali in July.
Agrium Chief Executive Chuck Magro said he expects an
increase in global potash shipments in 2014 to between 56
million and 58 million tonnes, from 54 million tonnes last year.
Speaking later on a call with reporters, Magro said he
didn't know whether Russia and Belarus were likely to re-form
their potash trading alliance. While potash prices in Brazil and
Southeast Asia were rising, he doubted they would exceed $400
per tonne this year, barring a reunion of the former partners.
Moving Agrium's fertilizer products from Western Canada to
market has been a challenge this winter, as a record-large grain
and canola harvest and frigid weather have hindered Canada's two
main railways.
Magro said the company had lost a modest volume of
production because it didn't have adequate transportation and
storage to keep plants running at full capacity.
Movement of Agrium's fertilizer products had slightly
improved this month, he said.
"We're hoping the worst is behind us."
Agrium estimated $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion of capital
spending for 2014, including sustaining capital, the completion
of the Vanscoy project and possibly an expansion of its Borger,
Texas nitrogen facility.
Chief Financial Officer Stephen Dyer said the company would
seek board approval for the Borger project this month.
Magro said he expected new nitrogen plants in Egypt to be
running in seven to 12 months, after unrest halted an expansion
project in 2011. Agrium owns a 26 percent stake in MOPCO
(Egyptian Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E.), which
owns the facility.
Agrium may also be interested in finding a new source of
phosphate rock, after supply from Kapuskasing, Ontario was
depleted last year. It currently has a contract through as late
as 2020 to buy rock from Morocco's OCP and process it at
Agrium's Redwater, Alberta facility.
Agrium is examining a handful of alternatives, including
operating its own phosphate mine, Magro said.
"We would invest if we can find the right return project in
phosphate."