TORONTO, July 31 Agrium Inc said
Thursday it halted production at its lone potash mine, Vanscoy,
due to a mechanical failure on its main hoist system at the
underground mine in the western Canadian province of
Saskatchewan.
The failure did not lead to any injuries and was unlikely to
have any significant impact on its workforce, the company said.
The fertilizer maker and agricultural products retailer said
it would update investors on the situation when it reports
second-quarter results next week.
Agrium, which has been expanding output from the mine, said
due to the outage it would bring forward a planned turnaround to
tie-in its capacity expansion project and production at the
facility will therefore remain shut down until the tie-in is
complete.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)