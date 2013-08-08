BRIEF-Napec reports Q4 loss per share c$0.03
* Reports results for the 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end
Aug 8 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Thursday it plans to complete the expansion of its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine despite the breakup last week of the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), which raised fears of a drop in prices.
Agrium also said it sees no changes at the marketing consortium to which it belongs, Canpotex Ltd. On a call with analysts and investors to discuss Agrium's quarterly results, Chief Executive Mike Wilson praised Canpotex's cost structure and relationships with customers.
* Reports results for the 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end
* Dynacor reports 24pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017
HOUSTON, March 29 An aging California refinery is testing PBF Energy Inc's reputation as a turnaround whiz, with mounting production woes and costly repairs at the 88-year-old plant throwing a wrench into efforts to quickly revive profits.