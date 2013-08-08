Aug 8 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Thursday it plans to complete the expansion of its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine despite the breakup last week of the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), which raised fears of a drop in prices.

Agrium also said it sees no changes at the marketing consortium to which it belongs, Canpotex Ltd. On a call with analysts and investors to discuss Agrium's quarterly results, Chief Executive Mike Wilson praised Canpotex's cost structure and relationships with customers.