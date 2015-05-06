(Adds outlook change, CEO comment and share activity)
May 5 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer
Agrium Inc on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit
that fell short of expectations, due in part to a late start to
the U.S. spring farming season.
The company said it would boost its dividend by 12 percent
to $3.50 per share annually.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium is North America's biggest
retail seller to farmers of inputs including seed, chemicals and
fertilizer. Planting season got off to a slow start in the
eastern and southern United States, but has recently
accelerated, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday
reported U.S. corn plantings were ahead of the five-year average
pace.
"All indications are that Agrium will deliver strong
second-quarter results on solid crop input demand now that the
spring application season is fully under way," Chief Executive
Chuck Magro said in a statement.
Agrium trimmed the top end of its 2015 profit forecast, to a
range of $7.00 to $8.25 per share, from $7 to $8.50 per share
previously. The company said the revision reflects pressure on
global urea prices from higher Chinese exports.
Agrium's U.S.-listed shares fell 2 percent after normal
trading hours. They had earlier closed down 0.9 percent.
Net earnings for the first quarter rose to $14 million, or 8
cents per share, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
ago.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were $19 million, or 12 cents
per share. Analysts on average expected Agrium to earn 33 cents
a share in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 7 percent to $2.9 billion, versus expectations
for $3.145 billion.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Leslie Adler)