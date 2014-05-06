May 6 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported on Tuesday a steep drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by a colder than usual winter across North America.

As the cold weather caused transportation problems and delayed spring planting in some areas, net earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter fell to $12 million, or eight cents per share, from $146 million, or 98 cents per share a year ago.

