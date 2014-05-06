BRIEF-Lowe's prices $3 bln notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported on Tuesday a steep drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by a colder than usual winter across North America.
As the cold weather caused transportation problems and delayed spring planting in some areas, net earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter fell to $12 million, or eight cents per share, from $146 million, or 98 cents per share a year ago.
* Q2 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items