BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
May 3 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc quarterly profit tumbled 83 percent, hurt by weaker selling prices of all nutrients.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $12 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Total sales fell 5 percent to $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.