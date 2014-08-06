CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Aug 6 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported on Wednesday a 16 percent fall in second-quarter profit.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $625 million, or $4.34 per share, from $744 million, or $5 per share a year ago, while revenue rose 6 percent to $7.34 billion. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute