BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders was $11 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Agrium, which is merging with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , said revenue fell marginally to $2.72 billion from $2.73 billion.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results