May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders was $11 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agrium, which is merging with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , said revenue fell marginally to $2.72 billion from $2.73 billion.

