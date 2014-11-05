(Adds details on potash mine expansion, retail M&A)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 5 Canadian fertilizer
producer Agrium Inc will cut 500 jobs and look to sell
several noncore businesses as it aims to find $475 million in
savings by 2017, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Wednesday.
Agrium will also target savings from reducing working
capital at its farm retail business and trimming operating and
administrative expenses.
Fellow fertilizer producers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Mosaic Co have already started deep
cost-cutting programs as profits decline after the price of
potash fell to a six-year low earlier this year. Weak grain
prices have also dampened spending by U.S. farmers on
fertilizer.
Among the businesses Agrium will try to sell are its
micronutrients and European UAN (urea-ammonium nitrate) lines.
"These are not core to our strategy," Magro said at the
company's annual investor day in Toronto. "We have better uses
for our capital."
Agrium shares were up 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively in Toronto and New York at midday. Shares of Potash
Corp and Mosaic also rose.
The stock has climbed about 15 percent in Toronto since
activist investor ValueAct Capital disclosed on Oct. 24 that it
had bought a 5.7 percent stake in Agrium.
While the Calgary, Alberta, company cuts costs, other
expenses are climbing.
Agrium said the cost of expanding its lone potash mine, at
Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, had climbed to $2.3 billion from an
estimate of more than $1.9 billion in August. A brutal winter
and tight labor conditions in Western Canada pushed up costs.
The expansion is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
Production is expected to be 2.1 million tonnes in 2015,
climbing to 2.8 million by 2017, said Ron Wilkinson, president
of Agrium's wholesale division.
Agrium is in the market to buy more small U.S. farm retail
companies and add them to its group, which is the largest such
chain in North America, said Stephen Dyer, president of Agrium's
retail operation. It is also interested in building a network of
retail stores in Brazil, the world's fourth-largest fertilizer
consumer, Dyer said.
The company reported higher net profit for the third quarter
on Monday, beating expectations, but offered a lackluster
outlook for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by
Franklin Paul and Peter Galloway)