Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Oct. 15 Agrofruse-Mediterranean Agricultural Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue 8,000 euros vs 4,000 euros last year
* Said Q1 net loss 49,000 euros vs net loss 23,000 euros last year
Source text: bit.ly/1sW64KF
Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.