BRIEF-Yomiuri Land to sell two Kawasaki-based properties for 1.62 bln yen
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen
Dec 30 Agrogeneration SA :
* Plans to launch convertible bonds (OSRANE) issue guaranteed by major bondholders
* Planned issue aims to raise about 65 million euros ($79 million)
* Objective of issuance is to replace existing debt amounting to about 55 million euros and to raise 10 million euros in cash
* Convertible bonds planned to be issued with preferential subscription rights with ratio of 192 new and existing shares for 1 bond
* Nominal value of convertible bonds is 100 euros, with a fixed rate of 8 percent, maturity date is 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.