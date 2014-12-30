Dec 30 Agrogeneration SA :

* Plans to launch convertible bonds (OSRANE) issue guaranteed by major bondholders

* Planned issue aims to raise about 65 million euros ($79 million)

* Objective of issuance is to replace existing debt amounting to about 55 million euros and to raise 10 million euros in cash

* Convertible bonds planned to be issued with preferential subscription rights with ratio of 192 new and existing shares for 1 bond

* Nominal value of convertible bonds is 100 euros, with a fixed rate of 8 percent, maturity date is 2019