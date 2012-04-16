ZAGREB, April 16 Croatia's biggest food producer and retailer Agrokor will this week begin a roadshow covering the European and the U.S. markets for its seven-year bond, Thomson Reuters IFR service reported on Monday.

Agrokor declined comment.

According to a statement by one of Agrokor's companies, released by the state news agency Hina, the bond will be worth at least 300 million euros ($392.49 million).

Agrokor mandated BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as lead arrangers for the issue which is seen maturing in 2019, IFR said.

The roadshow will take place in Europe from April 17 to April 19 and in the United States from April 20 to April 24.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan companies, is not listed but some of the companies it owns are.

Croatia's finance ministry has also embarked on a roadshow for its first sovereign bond of the year. The issue is expected to have a five-year maturity and be worth around 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Cowell)