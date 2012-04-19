ZAGREB, April 19 Croatia's biggest food producer and retailer Agrokor opened subscription for a seven-year bond with yield guidance at around 10 percent, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the process.

The issue is tentatively seen worth at least 300 million euros ($394 million). The books close no later than 1330 GMT on Friday.

The lead arrangers are BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan companies, is not listed but some of the companies it owns are.

Croatia's finance ministry set the yield guidance on Thursday for its five-year bond at 6.625 percent. The subscription surpassed $2 billion for an issue expected later on Thursday or on Friday, and tentatively seen at $1.5 billion.

($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)