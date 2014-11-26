LONDON Nov 26 Food retailer Agrokor, Croatia's largest private company, has lined up Rothschild to advise it on a public listing that could value the business at about 4 billion euros ($5 billion), several sources familiar with the matter said.

The onetime flower trader is seeking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in 2015 and is set to hire banks early in the year, the sources said on Wednesday.

A location for the listing has not yet been decided but London is a likely choice, with the deal to be launched before summer, one of the sources added.

Agrokor declined to comment. Rothschild were not immediately available to comment. (Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies, Martinne Geller, Arno Schuetze and Igor Ilic; editing by Clare Hutchison)