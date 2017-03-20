LJUBLJANA, March 20 Russia's largest retailer Magnit could buy retail units from indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, Slovenian daily paper Finance said on Monday, without citing its source.

It said Magnit could buy the largest Slovenian retailer Mercator, Croatian retailer Konzum and Serbian retailer Idea, which are all owned by Agrokor.

Officials at Agrokor and Magnit were not immediately available for comment.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private company and also the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, has faced pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up its debts.

Agrokor said on Sunday it was working on a new business model to protect employees, suppliers and other partners. (Reporting By Marja Novak and Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Edmund Blair)