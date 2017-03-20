LJUBLJANA, March 20 Russia's largest retailer
Magnit could buy retail units from indebted Croatian
food group Agrokor, Slovenian daily paper Finance said on
Monday, without citing its source.
It said Magnit could buy the largest Slovenian retailer
Mercator, Croatian retailer Konzum and Serbian retailer Idea,
which are all owned by Agrokor.
Officials at Agrokor and Magnit were not immediately
available for comment.
Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private company and also the
biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, has faced
pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up
its debts.
Agrokor said on Sunday it was working on a new business
model to protect employees, suppliers and other
partners.
(Reporting By Marja Novak and Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by
Edmund Blair)