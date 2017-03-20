(Adds Magnit denial)

LJUBLJANA, March 20 Russia's largest retailer Magnit denied on Monday that it planned to buy retail units from indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, after the Slovenian daily paper Finance reported its interest.

The daily, which did not cite sources for its report, had said Magnit could buy the largest Slovenian retailer Mercator, Croatian retailer Konzum and Serbian retailer Idea, which are all owned by Agrokor.

Magnit denied the report, while officials at Agrokor were not immediately available for comment.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private company and also the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, has faced pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up its debts.

Agrokor said on Sunday it was working on a new business model to protect employees, suppliers and other partners.