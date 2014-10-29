Oct 29 Agrokultura AB
* Says has completed its 2014 winter campaign with a total
of 51,900 hectares planted
* Says has planted a total of 51,925 hectares, of which
33,725 hectares are wheat, 10,850 hectares are rapeseed and
7,350 hectares are barley
* Says target is to have an overall cropped area in 2014
similar to what we have had in 2013 despite disposal of one of
clusters
* Says about 20 pct of winter seeded area has emerged in a
poor state and is not well prepared to face winter so If
required the company will reseed certain areas in spring
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)