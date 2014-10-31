Oct 31 Agrokultura AB
* Says has resolved on a directed share issue against
payment through set-off of claims to holders of promissory notes
* Says share capital may increase with not more than
36,272,355 Swedish crowns through issuance of not more than
7,254,471 new shares
* Says share capital of Agrokultura today amounts to
695,043,290 Swedish crowns divided between 139,008,658 shares,
each with a quotient value amounting to 5 Swedish crowns
* Says subscription price is 5 crowns per share
* Says new share issue may therefore entail a dilution of
about not more than 4.96 pct of company's share capital and
total number of votes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)