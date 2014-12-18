Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
Dec 18 Agrokultura AB :
* Applies for delisting
* Says following Steenord's mandatory offer there are no longer reasons for Agrokultura to remain in a listed environment
* Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North will be announced as soon as Agrokultura has received information about this from Nasdaq First North Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.