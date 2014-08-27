BRIEF-Magna International enters into JV with Chinese seating supplier
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
Aug 27 Agrokultura AB : * Says Ukraine winter barley harvest completed with net yields up 49 per cent
on 2013 to 5.5 tonnes per ha * Says Ukraine rapeseed harvest completed with net yields up 17 per cent to 3.4
tonnes per ha * Says Ukraine winter wheat harvest materially completed with net yields up 50
per cent to 5.7 tonnes per ha * Says Russian winter wheat harvest completed with net yields up 11 per cent to
4.1 tonnes per ha * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share