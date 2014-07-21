Grandvision to acquire Tesco's British optician chain
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch eyeglass store operator Grandvision said on Wednesday it will acquire Tesco's chain of more than 200 opticians.
July 21 Agrokultura AB : * Says intends to seek authorization to issue a maximum of 21 million shares * Got unconfirmed reports that a buyer is currently looking to build up a
significant ownership position via other off market transactions * Got information that its largest shareholder has entered into deal regarding
off market sale of its entire holding to undisclosed buyer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Maharashtra sugar output seen rising nearly 70 pct in 2017/18