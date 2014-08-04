UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
Aug 4 Agrokultura AB : * Objection to agrokultura's announced share issue has been rejected * Says the company's new major shareholder Steenord Corp has written the
objection * Steenord Corp has claimed that share issue would not be in accordance with
resolution taken by AGM and would therefore be invalid
Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share