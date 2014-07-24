July 24 Agrokultura AB : * Winter barley harvest 97% completed in Ukraine with net yields up 49% on 2013 to 5.5 tonnes per hectare * Says Russian winter wheat harvest is about 50 per completed with net yields in excess of 2013 yields of 3.5 tonnes per hectare * Ukraine rapeseed harvest about 27% completed with yields running materially in excess of 2013 net yields of 2.9 tonnes per hectare * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage