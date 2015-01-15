BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15Agronomia SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its new factory, based in Aufkirchen, Germany, has started production for Coop eG, a retail chain in Germany
* The company will provide Coop eG with prepared salads IV range and fresh vegetables ready for consumption under private label
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.