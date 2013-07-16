KIEV, July 16 Ukrainian agricultural firm
Agroton said on Tuesday it lacked cash to pay an
upcoming coupon on a $50 million bond after most of its funds
were frozen in a Bank of Cyprus account and it said it may try
to amend the terms of the bond.
Under an international bailout agreed in March, heavily
indebted Cyprus froze deposits of more than 100,000 euros at the
Bank of Cyprus, its largest lender, and indicated that
depositors would lose some of their money.
Agroton said in a statement that out of about $4.5 million
it had had in the bank at the end of March, $1.6 million had
been converted into equity, $1.0 million had been written off
and $1.9 million remained frozen.
The Warsaw-listed company did not say when the coupon
payment was due but last year it made the payment on July 16.
Agroton said it was unable to raise cash from sales.
"Due to poor weather conditions during the 2012-2013
agricultural year compared to the previous 2011-2012 period, the
company presently lacks sufficient operating cash flow to
finance the current 12.5 percent coupon on its notes," it said.
"...the company is currently considering the need to amend
certain terms and conditions of the notes, including terms
relating to the payment of interest," Agroton added.
Before its financial meltdown, Cyprus was an attractive
banking destination for companies from the ex-Soviet Union due
to its low tax regime. Cyprus has treaties with more than four
dozen countries including Ukraine to avoid double taxation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Gareth Jones)