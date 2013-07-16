KIEV, July 16 Ukrainian agricultural firm Agroton said on Tuesday it lacked cash to pay an upcoming coupon on a $50 million bond after most of its funds were frozen in a Bank of Cyprus account and it said it may try to amend the terms of the bond.

Under an international bailout agreed in March, heavily indebted Cyprus froze deposits of more than 100,000 euros at the Bank of Cyprus, its largest lender, and indicated that depositors would lose some of their money.

Agroton said in a statement that out of about $4.5 million it had had in the bank at the end of March, $1.6 million had been converted into equity, $1.0 million had been written off and $1.9 million remained frozen.

The Warsaw-listed company did not say when the coupon payment was due but last year it made the payment on July 16.

Agroton said it was unable to raise cash from sales.

"Due to poor weather conditions during the 2012-2013 agricultural year compared to the previous 2011-2012 period, the company presently lacks sufficient operating cash flow to finance the current 12.5 percent coupon on its notes," it said.

"...the company is currently considering the need to amend certain terms and conditions of the notes, including terms relating to the payment of interest," Agroton added.

Before its financial meltdown, Cyprus was an attractive banking destination for companies from the ex-Soviet Union due to its low tax regime. Cyprus has treaties with more than four dozen countries including Ukraine to avoid double taxation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Gareth Jones)