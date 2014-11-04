Nov 4 Agroton Public Ltd :

* Says the military conflict in the Luhansk region continues to impact and disrupt its operations

* The company's poultry business, located on the territory controlled by separatists, will be discontinued

* The poultry's business discontinuation will result in over USD 15 million write-off