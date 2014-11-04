BRIEF-Halcyon Agri Corporation announces issue of us$150 million 4.5% senior perpetual securities
* Us$150 Million 4.5% Senior Perpetual Securities To Be Issued Under The Us$1 Billion Mtn Programme
Nov 4 Agroton Public Ltd :
* Says the military conflict in the Luhansk region continues to impact and disrupt its operations
* The company's poultry business, located on the territory controlled by separatists, will be discontinued
* The poultry's business discontinuation will result in over USD 15 million write-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Us$150 Million 4.5% Senior Perpetual Securities To Be Issued Under The Us$1 Billion Mtn Programme
* completed allotment of co-operative shares to shareholders under dividend reinvestment plan for 2017 interim dividend.