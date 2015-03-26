Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is aiming to conclude its up to 13.5 billion rupees ($215.8 million) initial public offer (IPO) by September, two bankers involved in the process told Reuters.

The expected timing comes after a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed AGS planned to raise up to 4 billion rupees by issuing new shares, while U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital and other shareholders would raise up to 9.5 billion rupees selling existing shares.

A separate draft prospectus filed with the Indian market regulator showed the company and selling shareholders are considering placing up to 2 billion rupees worth of shares with anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

The proceeds will be used for the repayment of loans and general corporate purposes, the preliminary prospectus showed. ($1 = 62.5700 rupees)

