March 23 GT Food and Ingredients Inc :
* Announces fourth quarter and year end results and dividend;
update on Minot expansion
* Announced third processing line in Minot is near completion
and is processing test quantities as of March 2015
* Says anticipate sales volumes to increase in 2015 to fully
utilize the Minot processing plant
* Expect additional capacity will be needed to ramp up sales
opportunities as Minot processing plant grows in 2016 and 2017
* Sees early Q2 2015 commercial production ramp up, bringing
capacity of the Minot facility to 105,000 metric tonnes per
annum
* Expansions at Minot, conversions to food ingredient
production within system in Canada, US, Turkey, China considered
* Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.76 ($1.75 fully
diluted) for year ended December 31, 2014
