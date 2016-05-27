JAKARTA May 27 Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk said on Friday its president director Ariesman Widjaja has resigned.

Last month, Widjaja was named a suspect by the Indonesian anti-corruption agency for allegedly bribing a member of the Jakarta provincial assembly to influence the regulation for a multi-billion-dollar reclamation project.

Widjaja has not been active in the management of the company since April 1, Agung Podomoro said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)