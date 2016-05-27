* Exec named by anti-corruption agency in April as suspect
in alleged bribery case
* Ariesman Widjaja still in agency's custody - Agung
spokeswoman
* Has not been managing company since April 1 - Agung
* Letter of resignation submitted on May 25 - Agung
* Agung shares fall as much as 3.1 pct
(Recasts, adds background, share fall)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, May 27 The former top executive of
Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk
is in the custody of Indonesia's anti-corruption
agency pending an investigation by the latter in an alleged
bribery case, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Agung Podomoro, one of Indonesia's
biggest property developers, said in a filing to the Indonesian
stock exchange that President Director Ariesman Widjaja had
submitted a letter of resignation on May 25. The firm's shares
dropped as much as 3.1 percent.
On April 1, the country's Corruption Eradication Commission
(KPK) named Widjaja as a suspect for allegedly bribing a member
of the Jakarta provincial assembly to influence the regulation
for a multi-billion-dollar land reclamation project.
Reuters' efforts to contact Widjaja on Friday were
unsuccessful, while his lawyer did not immediately answer phone
calls or answer text messages. A spokeswoman for the KPK was not
immediately available to comment.
Widjaja had not been active in managing the company since
April 1, Agung said. Shareholders will review his resignation at
an annual meeting scheduled for June 3, it said.
Last month, Indonesia's government suspended the
construction of 17 artificial islands off the northern coasts of
Jakarta. The mega-project has been dogged by the bribery
scandal, bureaucratic wrangling and opposition from
environmentalists and fishermen.
Agung had planned to build apartments, offices and shopping
malls on parts of the artificial land.
The company's stock has lost around 15 percent since Widjaja
was named a suspect by the KPK. After Widjaja was named, Agung
said in a statement that its directors and legal team were
studying the case and were committed to obeying the law.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry and
Kenneth Maxwell)