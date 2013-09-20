By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 20 Indonesia launched a complaint
against Australia's stringent tobacco packaging laws on Friday,
becoming the fifth country to raise the restrictions at the
World Trade Organization.
Australia has forced cigarette manufacturers to sell their
products in drab green packets with no colourful logos since
late 2012, as part of a health drive to cut down on the number
of smokers.
Tobacco companies say their trademark rights are being
infringed by the restrictions, which are widely seen as a test
case for other schemes around the world.
Australia's laws broke trade agreements on technical
barriers to trade and intellectual property rights, Indonesia
said, according to a statement from the WTO.
Ukraine, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Cuba have already
filed complaints at the WTO about Australia's laws.
The earliest WTO ruling on the cases could come around
mid-2014, with a possible final appeal judgment in the second
half of the year.
The case could take months longer, however, if the other
complainants decide to wait for Indonesia to catch up, and some
WTO disputes have dragged on for years.