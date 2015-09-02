BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
JERUSALEM, Sept 2 The owners of Dead Sea cosmetics maker Ahava have reached a preliminary agreement to sell control of the Israeli company in a deal that values it at 300 million shekels ($76.30 million).
Gaon Holdings, which owns 15.72 percent of Ahava, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv stock exchange that the sale would be for at least 51 percent of the company, a maker of skin care products from Dead Sea minerals.
Gaon did not name the buyer, but Israeli news website Globes reported it to be China's Fosun International, which in June bought a controlling stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings. ($1 = 3.9321 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.