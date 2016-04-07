TEL AVIV, April 7 Shareholders in Dead Sea
cosmetics manufacturer Ahava have reached a deal to sell the
company for 290 million shekels ($77 million), one of its
investors said on Thursday.
B. Gaon Holdings expects the deal to be signed in
the next few days, it said in a statement. It did not name the
buyer but a source close to the transaction told Reuters it was
China's Fosun International.
No-one at Fosun immediately replied to emails and phone
calls requesting comment.
Ahava, which manufactures skin care products from Dead Sea
minerals and mud at a plant in the Israeli-occupied West Bank,
has been the target of pro-Palestinian groups who have called
for a boycott of its products. The company has said it may move
its plant from the West Bank.
In February Fosun, one of China's most aggressive global
dealmakers, dropped a plan to buy a controlling stake in Israeli
insurer Phoenix Holdings because conditions for the
1.8 billion shekel deal were not met.
It was a setback for the Chinese conglomerate after its
chairman, Guo Guangchang, briefly went missing late last year,
before the company issued a statement saying he had travelled to
the United States. Yet the Ahava deal would be the latest sign
the company, which has interests in sectors ranging from
pharmaceuticals to mining, remains hungry for deals.
A source familiar with the matter said last month Fosun was
set to close a deal worth about 300 million pounds ($426
million) to buy the Thomas More Square complex in London in its
biggest real estate transaction in Europe.
Other shareholders in Ahava include Shamrock Israel Growth
Fund, part of the Disney family's Shamrock Holdings of
California, and the Livnat family, according to Ahava.
Gaon, which holds 15 percent of Ahava, said it will post a
gain of 18 million shekels if the deal goes through.
($1 = 3.7806 shekels)
