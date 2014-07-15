July 15 Ahlers AG :
* Says reports 7.6 percent revenue growth for H1 2013/14
* Says H1 EBIT and consolidated net income increase at double
to three-digit
rates
* Says has positive expectations for the full year 2013/14
* Says projects a positive cash flow trend for the fiscal year
2013/14
* Says consolidated net income rose by 70 percent to EUR 1.7
million (previous
year: EUR 1.0 million)
* Says projects 5 - 6 percent revenue growth and double-digit
increase in EBIT
before special effects for the full year of 2013/14
* Says H1 EBIT before special effects also picked up sharply by
EUR 2.0 million
or 182 percent
* Says H1 earnings before taxes soared 156 percent to EUR 2.3
million (previous
year: EUR 0.9 million)
* Says reported in H1 a 7.6 percent increase in sales revenues
to EUR 79.1
million (previous year: EUR 73.5 million
* Projects a positive cash flow trend for FY 2013/14, which
should allow the
company to pay out a satisfactory dividend
* Says expects FY consolidated net income to come in at about
the prior year
level (2012/13: EUR 5.6 million)
