FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Ahlers says:

* Says forecast for full-year consolidated net income raised

* Management projects 5-6 pct increase in sales revenue for FY 2013/2014

* Projects increase of 5-10 pct in consolidated net income after taxes for FY 2013/2014

* Said EBIT and consolidated net income increased by double-digit amount in nine-month period 2013/2014

* Nine-month sales rose 7.9 pct to 197.9 mln euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Edward Taylor)