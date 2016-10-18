DUBAI Oct 18 Ahli United Bank of Kuwait launched a $200 million, non-call five perpetual sukuk issue with a reoffer yield of 5.50 percent, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The subordinated sukuk were launched at the tight end of guidance of 5.50-5.625 percent; initial price thoughts were 5.75 percent. Citi, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)