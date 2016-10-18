UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
DUBAI Oct 18 Ahli United Bank of Kuwait launched a $200 million, non-call five perpetual sukuk issue with a reoffer yield of 5.50 percent, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.
The subordinated sukuk were launched at the tight end of guidance of 5.50-5.625 percent; initial price thoughts were 5.75 percent. Citi, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.