DUBAI Oct 28 Ahli United Bank (AUB),
Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 23.7 percent rise in its
third-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Wednesday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to
Sept. 30 was $140.9 million up from $113.8 million in the
corresponding period of 2014, it said in a bourse filing.
SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit
in the period of $113 million.
The bank's net interest income rose to $213.1 million from
$197.0 million for the quarter.
