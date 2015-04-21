DUBAI, April 21 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank
has set initial price guidance for a benchmark U.S.
dollar-denominated bond issue that will enhance its capital
reserves and should price later in the week, a document from
lead arrangers showed.
The lender set price guidance for the bond, which will boost
its Tier 1 (core) capital, in the low 7 percent area.
Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor's and Fitch,
has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange
investor meetings for the bonds.
The perpetual, non-call five deal, at present has
commitments from lead arrangers worth $375 million, the document
showed.
The firm will finish the last leg of its investor roadshows
in Zurich and Geneva on Tuesday.
