DUBAI, April 22 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank
has tightened price guidance for a $300 million bond
issue that will enhance its Tier 1 capital reserves and will
price on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The lender revised guidance to the 7.00 percent area plus or
minus 12.5 basis points from initial guidance of the low 7
percent area set on Tuesday.
Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor's and Fitch,
has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the
bond.
The perpetual, non-call five deal at present has commitments
from lead arrangers worth $600 million, the document showed.
