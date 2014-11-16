BRIEF-Immobiliere Distri Land FY net profit up at EUR 3.1 mln
* FY net profit EUR 3.1 million ($3.4 million) versus EUR 3.0 million year ago
DUBAI Nov 16 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, received a request from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to convert subordinated debt to shares in the bank, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The bank did not disclose how much debt would be converted, however 118.61 million new ordinary shares with a value of $0.8431 per share would be issued to IFC subject to regulatory approval, the bourse filing said.
Ahli United's shares were flat at $0.805 at 0840 GMT.
The number of shares being issued accounts for roughly 2 percent of the bank's current share capital, according to Reuters calculations.
After the conversion, the IFC's stake in Ahli United Bank will reach 5.16 percent, comprising a 2.29 percent direct holding in the bank and a 2.87 percent stake through its IFC Capitalization (Equity) Fund, the statement said.
Ahli United Bank and IFC signed a $200 million subordinated loan and conversion option agreement in November 2006. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by David French)
April 28 Indian shares retreated further on Friday from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but still were on track to post their biggest weekly gain in six.