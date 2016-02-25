DUBAI Feb 25 Ahli United Bank has received regulatory approval to acquire a 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabian investment firm MEFIC Capital, according to a statement on Thursday.

No value was given for the transaction, which makes the Bahraini lender the largest shareholder in MEFIC Capital.

MEFIC Capital Chairman Abdulrahman Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri said the deal would support the firm's growth plans and increase its investment activities. (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)