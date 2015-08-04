MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
DUBAI Aug 4 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 4.2 percent increase in second-quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday as net interest income rose.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to the end of June was $131.2 million, up from $125.9 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.
Quarterly net interest income was $391.7 million, 2.6 percent higher than the same period of last year.
Fee income grew 8.4 percent year-on-year to $85.1 million.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)