* Q3 net profit $113.8 mln vs $99.1 mln yr-ago - statement
* Provisions drop, net interest income rises
DUBAI Oct 27 Ahli United Bank,
Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 14.8 percent increase in its
third-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said in a
statement on Monday, as provisioning declined and net interest
income rose.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to
September 30 was $113.8 million, compared with $99.1 million in
the corresponding period of 2013.
Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would
make a net profit of $134.8 million..
Boosting profits was a 19.8 percent fall in net provisions
for loan losses to $30.3 million in the third quarter, from
$36.3 million in the same period of last year. Provisions for
non-trading investments also sank to $7.1 million, compared to
$18.8 million in the corresponding period of last year.
Strengthening asset quality is enabling Gulf banks to set
aside less cash to cover bad loans after the global financial
crisis triggered a spate of debt troubles in the region.
Net interest income rose to $196.9 million in the third
quarter. That represented a rise of 4.3 percent from $188.8
million in the same period of last year.
Higher lending contributed to this, with AUB's total loans
standing at $18.7 billion at the end of September, up 8.2
percent on the start of the year.
"AUB's diversification in its major operating markets and
its continued success in expanding cross border business flows
between these markets have helped it achieve a robust growth in
sustainable core operating revenues, while maintaining solid
asset quality parameters," Chairman Fahad al-Rajaan said.
AUB has been the subject of M&A speculation, with sources
telling Reuters in April that a stake in the bank could be sold
or it could be merged with another bank.
The bank has operations in six Middle East and North African
countries, as well as the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)