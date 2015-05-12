DUBAI May 12 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 7.8 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank's net profit for the three months to March 31 was $147.18 million, compared with $136.56 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in the statement. Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit of $131.60 million during the period. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)