BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 profit $147.18 mln vs $136.56 mln year ago
* Fee income up by 5.6 percent (Adds detail, context)
DUBAI May 12 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 7.8 percent increase in its first-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Tuesday, as it benefited from growth in fee income.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 was $147.18 million, compared with $136.56 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.
Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit of $131.60 million.
One of the drivers was fee income, which grew by 5.6 percent to $41.5 million.
Gulf banks have fallen back on fee income as a way of boosting their bottom line as revenue from lending remains under pressure as a result of low interest rates.
The bank's net interest income grew by 0.7 percent.
In April the bank completed a $400 million Tier 1 bond issue that will enhance its capital reserves. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan and Mark Potter)
