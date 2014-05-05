UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
DUBAI May 5 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 56 percent decline in its first-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said on Monday, as it failed to replicate the one-off gain achieved last year from its Qatari stake sale.
The bank's net attributable profit for the opening three months of 2014 was $136.6 million, compared with $309.9 million in the same period of 2013.
The bank booked a $212.9 million gain in the first quarter of 2013 after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
Subtracting the one-off gain from calculations, Ahli United said its first-quarter profit increased 41 percent.
Arqaam Capital expected the bank to make a net profit of $110 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by David French, editing by Sylvia Westall)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million