UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
DUBAI May 5 Ahli United Bank's first-quarter profit fell 56 percent compared with the same quarter last year when the bank benefited from a one-off gain from the proceeds of a disposal.
Bahrain's largest bank reported net profit for the first three months of 2014 of $136.6 million, compared with $309.9 million in the same period of 2013.
The bank had booked a $212.9 million gain in the first quarter of 2013 after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
Excluding the one-off gain, Ahli United said its first-quarter profit rose 41 percent.
Arqaam Capital had expected the bank to make a net profit of $110 million in the first quarter.
AUB has been the subject of M&A speculation, with sources telling Reuters last month that a stake in the bank could be sold or it could be merged with another bank.
The bank's chairman, Fahad Al-Rajaan, said in Monday's statement that the bank would look to expand its banking franchise further through "value-accretive" organic or inorganic means, where feasible.
Chief Executive Adel El-Labban said in October that the bank looking for acquisitions in both new and existing markets as it tries to build a network across the Middle East region.
The bank has operations in six Middle East and North African countries, as well as Britain.
AUB said its net profit in the first three months of 2014 benefited from growth in core recurring earnings, with net interest income up 13.2 percent year-on-year. This was driven by an improved net interest margin resulting from placing cash in high-yielding assets, it said.
Loans and advances stood at $17.8 billion at the end of March, up 2.9 percent from the end of 2013, while deposits gained 3.6 percent over the same time frame to $22.8 billion. (Reporting by David French, editing by Sylvia Westall and Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million