DUBAI, Sept 30 Doha's Ahli Bank has
signed a $200 million three-year loan with a group of 11
lenders, Qatar's eighth-largest bank by assets said on Tuesday,
with the funds to be used for its general business needs.
The loan, which initially targeted to raise $100 million but
was increased in size following interest from participating
banks, will pay an interest rate of 120 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), a filing to the Qatar
stock exchange said.
Bookrunners for the deal, which is Ahli Bank's first
syndicated loan, were Barclays, Commerzbank,
HSBC and First Gulf Bank. Seven other regional
and international banks also joined the transaction.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)