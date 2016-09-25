By Davide Barbuscia
| DUBAI, Sept 25
DUBAI, Sept 25 Qatar's Ahli Bank is
completing a three-year club loan financing expected to be in
the region of $180 million, said two banking sources with direct
knowledge of the situation.
The loan, launched in the market at the end of August, is
self-coordinated, said the sources, meaning the fundraising
process is arranged by the borrower. The loan documentation is
being finalised and the facility is expected to be signed in one
or two weeks, noted one of the two sources.
Qatar's Ahli Bank did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The Qatari bank was in talks with lenders earlier this year
for a $250 million three-year loan, as reported by Reuters in
May.
The new facility would partly refinance a $200 million
three-year loan the lender raised in September 2014. That loan
paid a margin of 120 basis points over the London interbank
offered rate (Libor) and was led by bookrunners Barclays,
Commerzbank, HSBC and First Gulf Bank.
The bank issued in April this year a debut $500 million
five-year bond with a spread of 260 basis points over midswaps.
Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital arranged the issue.
(Editing by Mark Potter)